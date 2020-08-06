The Pierre Trappers and Souris Valley Sabre Dogs continued their long running series of games against each other on Wednesday night at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. The Trappers ended up coming out on the winning side of a 17-5 score.
Errors ended up being impactful for both teams. The Trappers had three errors, while the Sabre Dogs had six errors. The Trappers had 17 hits, while the Sabre Dogs had just one hit. The biggest inning for the Trappers came in the third inning. They scored six of their 17 runs in the third inning, including three runs on a bases clearing double by Nick Grossman. Grossman led the way with five runs batted in. Shortstop Michael Herrera and third baseman Zane Phelps each scored three runs. Herrera had three hits to lead the Trappers.
Ethan Skulja earned the victory on the mound for the Trappers. He allowed three runs on zero hits in six innings, walking three and striking out 11.
Will Shelton took the loss for the Sabre Dogs. He allowed nine runs on six hits in two and two-thirds innings while allowing six walks and striking out two.
The Trappers (16-22) snapped a three game losing streak to the Sabre Dogs with the victory. The Trappers and the Sabre Dogs (19-17) will continue their game from Tuesday on Thursday evening, with the first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. CT. The Trappers will have a 5-0 lead going into the bottom of the second inning. The two teams will play each other in a seven inning game 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Gameday promotions for Thursday’s games are National Root Beer Float Night. There will be a special discount on beer in between the two games.
