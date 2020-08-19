The Pierre Trappers announced on their social media platforms that their final two games of the 2020 season were canceled.
Sunday’s game was canceled after a player came in direct contact with a person who was COVID-19 positive. That player was immediately tested. The player’s test came back negative, but with the time it took to get the results back, and with the season coming closer to an end, the Trappers decided to cancel their remaining games. Most of the Trappers’ players had to return to their respective colleges and universities for the Fall semester.
“Fall semester classes have either begun, or are beginning shortly on many college campuses,” the Trappers said in their statement. “Some universities have decided to place quarantine restrictions on students before they can begin their classes. This combination of factors resulted in our players’ decisions to leave their teams.”
With the game cancellations, the Trappers’ season will end with a 19-30 record.
