The Pierre Trappers hit the road throughout the Fourth of July weekend in Northern Iowa as part of their four-game series against the Ragin’ Roosters. While the Trappers had some struggles, they also had some success.
In game one of the weekend, the Trappers found themselves unable to catch up over nine innings against the Roosters, the Trappers lost 16-8 on Friday.
The Trappers had some momentum during the first two innings, scoring six runs, but they couldn’t keep it going throughout the game.
Casey Kostrzewa pitched five innings in the game and took the loss between pitchers, allowing 11 hits and 11 runs, four walks and one strikeout.
Maddox Mueller came in and pitched two innings, allowing two hits, one run, three walks, and two strikeouts.
For the Roosters, Paxton Gravlin took the win on the mound. Gravlin pitched only three innings, allowing no runs on two hits, and striking out one.
Andrew Beavers and Garrett Arnold led the Trappers in batting. Beavers went 3-for-4 at-bat scoring one. Arnold went 2-for-6, scoring once, and had four RBIs in the game.
The Trappers looked to turn things around in game two, winning 14-3 against the Roosters.
The Trappers played seven innings scoring the last two points to 10-run the Roosters in the bottom of the inning.
The Trappers scored sporadically throughout the first four innings, but it was the top of the sixth inning where they racked up six of their runs.
Kaleb Hay was game two’s winning pitcher. Hay pitched five innings and gave up only two runs on seven hits and had two walks and an outstanding six strikeouts on the night.
Brady Glen came in as the relief, pitching the last two innings. Glen allowed one run off of one hit and walked two with no strikeouts.
In the other dugout, River Terry took the loss, pitching a little more than five innings. Terry allowed 11 runs on eight hits and struck out three.
The Trappers had 13 hits throughout the game. Jackson Mix, Maddox Mueller and Noah McCreary all led in batting during game two. All three batters went 2-for-4 on the night. Mix scored twice and had an RBI. Mueller scored once and accounted for two RBIs.
Hunter Brown followed them by a close second, going 2-for-5, scoring once, and hitting three RBIs.
The Trappers, however, fell to the Roosters again in the third game on Sunday losing 10-2. The Trappers started the game with struggles as starting pitcher Parker Lewis was suffering from back spasms before the game.
Tynan Shahidi then started pitching, going close to five innings from the mound. Shahidi took the loss allowing seven runs out of 10 hits and walking six.
Lewis was able to get into the game during the last inning despite the back problems before the game began. He allowed three runs off of three hits, walked one and struck out one.
Travis Herbert took the win for the Roosters, allowing two runs out of three hits in nine innings and striking out five.
On the plate, Hunter Brown led the Trappers getting a hit and an RBI. Tyler Traphagen and Will Hoch also managed hits for the Trappers. Jackson Mix and Maddox Mueller were the two players that scored for the Trappers during the game.
The Trappers will stay on the road, playing the Red River Pilots on Monday for a six-game series — three games in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and three in Pierre. The Trappers return to Pierre on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.