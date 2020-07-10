The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League continued their series of games against the Badlands Big Sticks. They played the Big Sticks on Wednesday in Dickinson, and on Thursday at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. The Trappers won the finale in Dickinson, but lost the first home game in Pierre.
Wednesday’s game saw the Big Sticks get out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. The Trappers responded in the third inning with four runs, three of which came on a Nick Grossman home run. They added a fifth run in the fifth inning on a Niko Piazza home run. The Big Sticks attempted a comeback, but it fell short. The Trappers won 5-3.
Hayden Robbins was the winning pitcher for the Trappers. He allowed one run on four hits in two and one-thirds innings, walking three and striking out two. Noah Parson threw one scoreless inning in relief to earn the save.
Stu Flesland took the loss for the Big Sticks. He allowed four runs on five hits in three innings, walking one and striking out five.
Thursday’s game was scoreless going into the sixth inning. The visiting Big Sticks scored five runs in the sixth inning. They added three runs in the seventh to take a commanding 8-0 lead. The Trappers were able to scratch across a run in the bottom of the eighth inning, but it wasn’t enough. The Big Sticks added a couple of insurance runs in the final inning to clinch a 10-1 victory.
Joel Colledge earned the victory on the mound for the Big Sticks. He allowed zero runs on zero hits in three innings, striking out three.
Dragon Ryuya took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed five runs on five hits in two-thirds of an inning.
The Trappers (5-9) played the Big Sticks (8-5) on Friday night. The gameday promotion was Spongebob Night. Friday’s game was not concluded by the writing of this story. The Trappers and Big Sticks will play again on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s game starts at 7:05 p.m. CT. The gameday promotion is Decreasing Beer Price Night. Sunday’s game starts at 2:05 p.m. CT. The gameday promotion is Vikings Heartbreak Night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.