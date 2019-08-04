The Pierre Trappers played the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs in a four-game series at Corbett Field in Minot this past weekend.
Thursday’s game saw the Sabre Dogs jump out to a 5-0 lead after the fifth inning. The Trappers tied things up at 5-5 in the top of the seventh inning, with four of those runs coming on a Niko Piazza grand slam. The Sabre Dogs responded by scoring two runs in the next two innings. Sabre Dogs pitcher Caden Kaelber recorded the last three outs to secure the 9-5 Sabre Dogs victory.
Chase Grillo earned the victory on the mound for the Sabre Dogs. He allowed zero runs on zero hits in two innings, striking out five.
Tiger Cox took the loss for the Trappers. He surrendered two runs on three hits in two innings, striking out one.
Friday’s game was scoreless going into the bottom of the fifth inning. The Sabre Dogs got on the board with two runs coming off a Jase Edwards single. They added five more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. That would be all the runs the Sabre Dogs would need. The Trappers got just two hits in a 7-0 shutout loss.
Nathaniel Brezner-Mendoza secured the win for the Sabre Dogs. He gave up zero runs on two hits in seven innings, walking four and striking out seven.
Alex Sheetz was the losing pitcher for the Trappers. He gave up seven runs on ten hits in seven innings, walking two and striking out three.
The Trappers held a 4-3 lead going into the bottom of the sixth inning of Saturday’s game. One pitching change and seven runs later, the Trappers were down 10-4. The Trappers scored a run when Seth Brewer scored on a Michael Herrera hit to center field. It was not meant to be as the Sabre Dogs took the 10-5 victory, effectively eliminating the Trappers from playoff contention. No full stats were provided for Saturday's game.
The Trappers (17-14 in the second half, 31-30 overall) and the Sabre Dogs (20-12 in the second half, 36-26 overall) met for the final game of the four game series on Sunday evening. That game had yet to start as of the writing of this story.
The Trappers will play their final game of the 2019 season against the playoff-bound Badlands Big Sticks on Monday at Hyde Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT. Daily promotion is Grand Slam Monday. Gameday promotion is Fan Appreciation Night. There will be a performance by the Zooperstars in between innings. The Trappers are trying to get 1,100 people to pack the Hyde Stadium stands for Monday’s game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.