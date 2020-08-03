The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League hosted the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs in a three game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre this past weekend. The Trappers were able to win just one of those three games.
Friday’s game saw the Trappers win 8-3. Leading the way on offense for the Trappers was Billy Moreland, who scored in the second inning, and hit a grand slam in the third inning. Other Trappers players who hit home runs include Zane Phelps and Carter Howell. Both teams braved heavy winds as storms came through the Capital City area.
Ethan Skulja earned the victory on the mound for the Trappers. He allowed three runs on four hits in seven innings while striking out 14.
Cam Henson took the loss for the Sabre Dogs. He allowed five runs on four hits in four innings, walking five and striking out seven.
Saturday’s game was a struggle from the start. The Sabre Dogs jumped on the Trappers early and often in an 18-6 victory. The Trappers used six pitchers in Saturday’s game. The Sabre Dogs scored at least one run in all but the fifth and seventh innings. A bright spot for the Trappers was Tyler Ranel, who had two runs batted in and two hits.
Trevor Jackson pitched the Sabre Dogs to victory. He allowed three runs on four hits in five innings, walking three and striking eight.
AJ Fell took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed six runs on five hits in one inning, walking three and striking out two.
Sunday’s game saw the Sabre Dogs win 6-2. They went into the seventh inning with a 3-2 lead. They extended their lead to 6-2 after a bases clearing double by Allen Grier. Zane Phelps and Carter Howell each scored runs for the Trappers in the loss.
Josh Robins was the winning pitcher for the Sabre Dogs. He allowed two runs on two hits in six innings while walking five and striking out six.
Jackson Uner took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings while striking out nine.
The Trappers started a two game series against the Sabre Dogs on Monday at Corbett Field in Minot. Monday’s game was not completed by press time. The Trappers will host the Sabre Dogs in another two-game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre starting on Wednesday. First pitch for games on Wednesday and Thursday are both scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT. Wednesday’s gameday promotion is Millenial Night, while Thursday’s promotion is National Root Beer Float Night.
