Cooper McMurray

Trappers first baseman Cooper McMurray connects with the ball during a game against the Badlands Big Sticks.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League played the Western Nebraska Pioneers in a pair of seven inning games at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering on Tuesday. The Trappers won both games thanks to strong pitching performances.

The first game saw the Pioneers take a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Thomas Gavello scored on a Michael Herrera error. Herrera answered that run in the third inning by scoring on a Nick Grossman sacrifice fly to tie things up. The Trappers took the lead in the fourth inning when Carter Howell came across to score. They put the finishing touches on their victory by scoring four runs in the fifth inning to clinch a 6-1 victory.

Jackson Uner pitched the Trappers to victory. He lasted five innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out six.

Jace Hansen took the loss for the Pioneers. He went four and a third innings, allowing six runs on six hits, striking out three and walking three.

The second game was an offensive showcase for the Trappers. They scored one run in the second inning through the fourth inning, and two runs in the sixth and seventh inning.Tyler Ranel was the offensive leader. He had three runs batted in. The Trappers pitching was solid once again in an 8-0 victory.

Jake Leger was credited with the victory for the Trappers. He allowed three hits and zero runs over six innings, striking out six.

Andrew DelBiaggio took the loss for the Pioneers. He surrendered two runs on two hits in two and a third innings, striking out two and walking three.

The Trappers (8-11) hosted the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs (8-8) in the first game of a two-game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Wednesday. That game had not concluded as of the writing of this story. Wednesday’s gameday promotion was Ladies Night. The Trappers will conclude the series with the Sabre Dogs on Thursday night. The gameday promotion for Thursday will be Summer Olympics Night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.

Tags

Load comments