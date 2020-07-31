The Fremont Moo clinched the sweep over the Pierre Trappers with a 7-4 victory at Moller Field in Fremont on Thursday night.
The Moo’s biggest inning came in the sixth inning. They scored five innings. Chaney Dodge and Nick Emanuel each had two-RBI hits. The Trappers attempted a comeback, but it wasn’t enough. The Trappers got home runs from Cooper McMurray and Zane Phelps. Phelps, McMurray and EJ Ranel led the way offensively with two hits each. The Trappers committed three errors, with two of those errors coming from Phelps.
Stacey Bailey earned the victory on the mound for the Moo. He allowed two runs on one hit in two and one-third innings, walking four and striking out three.
Michael Cabeza took the loss for the Trappers. He surrendered seven runs on seven hits in six and one-third innings while striking out nine and walking two.
The Trappers (14-19) hosted the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs (16-15) on Friday night at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. The gameday promotion was Top Gun Night. Friday’s game was not completed at press time. The Trappers and Sabre Dogs will meet on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s game is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. CT, while Sunday’s game is scheduled to start at 2:05 p.m. CT. Gameday promotions are What If/Astros Night and Armed Forces Night.
