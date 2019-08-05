It was a weekend to forget for the Pierre Trappers.
They played the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs in the final game of a four-game series at Corbett Field in Minot on Sunday night.
The Trappers got on the board in the top of the second inning when Billy Moreland hit a home run. They extended that lead to 2-0 in the top of the fifth inning when Joseph Brazil scored on a Zane Phelps single. The Sabre Dogs responded in the bottom of the sixth inning for seven runs off Trappers relief pitcher Tiger Cox. Zane Phelps scored on an Alex Gonzales home run to put a dent in the Sabre Dogs’ lead in the top of the eighth inning. The Sabre Dogs responded in the bottom half of the eighth inning when Crews Taylor hit a two-run home run. Sabre Dogs reliever Chase Grillo recorded the last three outs to secure a 9-3 victory.
Matt Sartwell earned the victory on the mound for the Sabre Dogs. He lasted two innings, striking out one.
Tiger Cox took the loss for the Trappers. He surrendered seven runs on four hits in one and two-thirds innings, walking three and striking out two.
The Sabre Dogs finish the regular season with a 22-12 record in the second half of the season, as well as a 38-26 overall record. They will play the Badlands Big Sticks (22-9 in the second half, 45-18 overall) in the Lewis Division Championship Game in Dickinson on Wednesday night.
The Trappers (17-16 in the second half, 31-32 overall) faced the Big Sticks in their regular season finale on Monday night at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. That game had not gotten started as of the writing of this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.