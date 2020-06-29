The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League got their season underway this past weekend. They played the Western Nebraska Pioneers in a three game series. The Trappers ended up going 1-2 on the weekend.
The season opener saw the Trappers and Pioneers trade runs and momentum. Down 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Pioneers roared back with a pair of runs to take the lead. They added two more runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Trappers scratched across a couple of runs in the top of the eighth inning, but that would not be enough. The Pioneers won 5-4.
Reagan Haas was the winning pitcher for the Pioneers. He allowed one run on one hit in three and two-thirds innings. Michael Callia pitched two scoreless innings in relief out of the bullpen.
Nolan Guidry took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed two runs on zero hits in one inning of work.
The second game of the weekend started out well for the Trappers, but it ended badly. The Trappers held a 5-4 lead in the top of the fifth inning. The Pioneers responded with eight runs in the bottom of the inning. They never looked back, and won 23-5.
Kyle Kloeppel won the game on the mound for the Pioneers. He allowed one run on zero hits in three innings while striking out five and walking two.
Koby Bishop was on the losing end for the Trappers. He allowed two runs on three hits in three innings. Bishop was one of six pitchers used by the Trappers.
The Trappers righted the ship for the third game of the weekend. They got out to a 15-0 lead after the sixth inning, and they never looked back. The Pioneers did score a few runs, but their comeback efforts would be too late. The Trappers won 15-5.
Dominick Parkhurst was the winning pitcher on the mound for the Trappers. He allowed zero runs on two hits in two innings.
Jace Hansen took the loss for the Pioneers. He allowed two runs on five hits in two innings.
The Trappers (1-2) played the first game of a two-game series against the Fremont Moo on Monday. That game had not been completed by press time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.