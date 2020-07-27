The Pierre Trappers played the Badlands Big Sticks in a three game series this past weekend at Dakota Community Bank and Trust Ballpark in Dickinson. The Trappers were able to win two of those three games.
Friday’s game saw the Trappers enter the ninth inning down 5-4. They roared back with five runs to take a 9-5 lead. The Big Sticks scored a run in the bottom of the ninth inning, but that was all they could do. The Trappers won 9-6.
Noah Parsons was the winning pitcher for the Trappers. He went one and one-third innings, allowing one run on one hit and striking out two.
Logan Siblerud took the loss for the Big Sticks. He allowed three hits and five runs in two-thirds of an inning, striking out one and walking three.
Saturday’s game belonged to the Big Sticks. They jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first couple of innings. The Trappers clawed back to within three runs of taking the lead, but that was the closest they would get. Big Sticks scored three more insurance runs to clinch a 9-5 victory.
Malik Barrington took the win for the Big Sticks. He allowed three hits and four runs over five and one-third innings, striking out ten and walking six.
Michael Newman took the loss for the Trappers. He went one and one-third innings, allowing six runs on seven hits.
Sunday afternoon’s game was another Trappers victory. They scored three runs in the third inning, two runs in the fifth inning, three runs in the seventh inning and two runs in the eighth inning. The Trappers got home runs from Zane Phelps, Cooper McMurray and EJ Ranel. The Big Sticks responded with three home runs of their own, but they were not able to emerge victorious. The Trappers won 13-4.
AJ Fell led the Trappers to victory on the hill. He surrendered three runs on seven hits in six and two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking one.
Nick Flesher took the loss for the Big Sticks. He allowed four hits and three runs in three innings.
The Trappers (14-16) had an off-day on Monday. They will play a three game series against the Fremont Moo at Moller Field in Fremont starting on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.