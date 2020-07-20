The Pierre Trappers played the Fremont Moo in three games this past weekend. Two of those three games were at Moller Field in Fremont. The Trappers were able to win two of the three games.
Friday’s game saw both teams trade first inning runs. The Moo came alive in the second inning by scoring four runs, three of which came on a Ronnie McBride home run. The Trappers attempted a comeback, but they weren’t able to get it done. The Moo were able to keep the Trappers at bay in a 13-6 victory.
Steven Boyd was the winning pitcher for the Moo. He allowed one hit and zero runs in two and one-thirds innings, walking two and striking out one.
Michael Newman took the loss for the Trappers. He lasted three and one-thirds innings, allowing six hits and eight runs while walking five and striking out three.
Saturday’s game saw the Trappers bats come alive. They were led by Jake Collins’ four runs batted in, three of which came on a three-run home run in the sixth inning. Every Trappers player had at least one hit in a 20-9 victory.
Dominick Parkhurst was the winning pitcher for the Trappers. He surrendered six runs on four hits over five innings, striking out four and walking three.
Brett Erwin took the loss for the Moo. He surrendered eight runs on ten hits over five innings, striking out four.
Sunday’s game at Hyde Stadium in Pierre saw the Trappers and Moo score 11 runs combined in the first three innings. The Trappers tied the game up in the fifth inning when Zane Phelps scored on a Niko Piazza sacrifice fly. They took the lead for good when Noah Berghammer came across to score. AJ Fell, who came into the game in the fourth inning, pitched well in leading the Trappers to a 7-6 victory.
Fell got the win for the Trappers. He went six innings, allowing zero runs on three hits while striking out ten.
Steven Boyd took the loss for the Moo. He lasted two innings, allowing four hits and two runs.
The Trappers (11-13) hosted the Fremont Moo on Monday night in the series finale at Hyde Stadium. The game day promotion was Midwest Night. Monday’s game was not completed by press time. The Trappers will host the Western Nebraska Pioneers in a two game series starting on Wednesday. Wednesday’s promotion would be USD vs. SDSU Night, while Thursday’s promotion would be YMCA Night. First pitch for both Wednesday and Thursday night’s games are scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.
