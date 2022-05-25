The Pierre Trappers will open their 2022 season with a game against the North Iowa Ragin’ Roosters on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
There is an air of excitement in the Trappers office, as tickets are selling fast. Trappers general manager John Hunt is feeling excited about the season opener.
“I am feeling excited about the opportunity to take the fun at Hyde Stadium to a level not seen in a few years,” Hunt said. “We have added a number of new games, sponsors and prizes including a chance to win $5,000 in our new “Back to Back Jacks” contest. Every weekend game in the bottom of the sixth inning, if two Trappers hit back-to-back home runs, one fan in the stadium will win the money.”
According to Hunt, ticket sales have been good. He’s looking forward to a packed house on opening day and for a number of games throughout the season. Assistant general manager Jordan Lutmer echoed Hunt’s excitement.
“I am very excited going into the home opener on Thursday night,” Lutmer said. “We have a lot of new things coming to the ballpark this season compared to the last four seasons. It has been fun to be a part of “The J Team” with Jen Allen, John Hunt and Jackson Bruce.”
Other than the “Back-to-Back Jacks” promotion, the “Beers for Bombs” promotion will be brought back, as is the “Beer Batter” and the “Wheelhouse Plumbing Toilet Paper Toss.” A new addition will be trivia presented by The Fieldhouse. There will be chances to win trips thanks to Denver Air. Thursday’s game will feature fireworks after the conclusion of the game. A full promotions schedule can be found on the Pierre Trappers website.
Players have already started to come into town, with fans getting a chance to meet the team in the days prior to the game, including an event at Beck Motors on Wednesday.
The Expedition League will feature four teams this season: the Pierre Trappers, North Iowa Ragin’ Roosters, Red River Pilots and Souris Valley Sabre Dogs. Hunt said that he expects some wins.
“With the recruiting done by our coach Jamy Haberger, I believe this team has the potential to compete every night and win more games than any team in Trappers history,” Hunt said. “We have a batch of hardworking and talented players on the 2022 roster. Plus, we have two Pierre pitchers that will be on this year’s roster. I think that will make it exciting for the fans. From the support I have gotten from the community, I expect to average at least twice what we drew last year at Hyde Stadium.”
Lutmer said he hopes to bring in more fans with each home game.
“The players have been rolling into town all week,” Lutmer said. “We definitely have some top notch players for the Trappers this season, as well as some great interns throughout the whole operation. It will be a fun season to be a part of.”
Fans unable to make it to games can listen to them on the River 92.7. For information on how to be a host family, a full roster, a game schedule and promotion schedule, as well as how to get tickets, go to pierretrappers.com.
