The Expedition League announced on Wednesday that the 2020 season will begin on June 26 with a 52-game schedule. The regular season will end on Aug. 19. The winner of the Lewis Division will battle the Clark Division in a best-of-three Expedition League Championship Series on Aug. 21-23.
The six teams that will participate in the 2020 season include the Badlands Big Sticks, Fremont Moo, Hastings Sodbusters, Pierre Trappers, Souris Valley Sabre Dogs and Western Nebraska Pioneers. Due to various restrictions and guidelines still in place, the Capser Horseheads, Sioux Falls Sunfish, Spearfish Sasquatch and Wheat City Whiskey Jacks will not participate in the 2020 season. They will be back for the 2021 campaign.
The Expedition League’s 2020 All-Star Extravaganza, originally scheduled to be held July 20-21 at Mike Lansing Field in Casper, has been moved to the 2021 season. Details regarding the Expedition League’s 2021 All-Star festivities will be announced at a later date.
“We’re thrilled to once again have our outstanding brand of baseball and fun in the six great communities where Expedition League baseball will be played this summer,” Expedition League President Steve Wagner said. “Our amazing fans and communities have patiently waited for our teams to begin play as we have navigated the uncharted waters of the Covid-19 virus. We have worked closely with state, county, and local officials on readiness plans, which will allow us to play our season safely and in compliance with all guidelines. I’ve been hearing from fans, corporate partners, and community leaders all spring about how much they love Expedition League baseball in their communities, and what our teams mean to them. Folks have been chomping at the bit for us to get started, and we’re blessed to be able to play our 2020 season. We love serving our fans and our communities with not only the fun, exciting family entertainment value that our communities have come to expect from us, but also in the many ways that Expedition League teams give back to our outstanding communities.”
The Expedition League’s revised 2020 52-game schedule will be released shortly, and tickets to all games can be purchased on the team websites. In addition, all Expedition League games are live-streamed. Game packages can be purchased by clicking on the EL.TV tab on the league and team websites.
The Trappers will be welcoming back several familiar faces, as well as many new people to the Trappers organization this summer. Head coach Tanner Neale and assistant coach Jake Witt are back, as are Michael Herrera, Tyler Ranel, Alex Gonzales, Colin Smith, Jerson Morales, Nick Grossman, Billy Moreland, Niko Piazza, Jimmy Harden, Zane Phelps and Dominick Parkhurst.
