The Souris Valley Sabre Dogs won their 18th straight game of the season Tuesday night against the Pierre Trappers and while it was a hard loss, Trappers General Manager John Hunt said they hope to come back stronger against the Dogs on Wednesday night. Tuesday’s final score was 2-12, Sabre Dogs.
“The key for us today is going to be great pitching and no errors in the field. We can’t give them runs,” Hunt said.
Last night’s game was the first time the Trappers were able to take a lead against the Sabre Dogs this season, in the second inning they had two runs from Carson Trumphold and Jacob Griffin.
Griffin was the Trappers leadoff batter on Tuesday going two-for-three with an RBI and scoring once himself. Hunt said that Griffin, amongst other players, is getting more comfortable in the box.
“Jacob is starting to hit the ball well, Will Hoch is hitting the ball well, and Daniel Haab is also hitting the ball well. There are a number of guys that are just getting comfortable,” Hunt said.
The fourth and seventh inning proved to be particularly difficult for the Trappers, the Dogs had four runs in both of those innings.
Pitcher Casey Kostrzewa did not have it easy last night, Kostrzewa faced 27 batters last night, going 98-57 for pitches and five strikeouts. Tynan Shahidi went 30-17 facing 10 batters and Colton Yanish went 39-22 facing eight batters.
Hunt said that the Sabre Dogs are a tough team to go against.
“When we play the Sabre Dogs you can’t make mistakes, you can’t make errors. Those guys are just too strong to make errors,” Hunt said.
The Sabre Dogs had two home runs last night from Jake Barlow and Chris Monroe. They also had 15 hits and 37 at bats last night as a team, which kept the Trappers on the field for a good part of the game.
Brett Lorah was the Dogs main pitcher last night, Lorah went 82-63 last night with 11 strikeouts.
The Trappers have one more game on Wednesday before they start a seven-game homestand on Thursday and Hunt said that playing at home will give them an advantage.
“There’s no question that it will. We haven’t had more than four games all season long. So having a seven-game homestand is definitely going to help these guys get comfortable, be able to sleep in their own beds for a couple of days. It will definitely help,” Hunt said.
The Trappers have two more games against the Sabre Dogs this week. They’ll play them Wednesday in Minot and at home on Thursday to kick off their series in Pierre.
