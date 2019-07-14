The Pierre Trappers hosted the Badlands Big Sticks in the first three games of a four game series this weekend at Hyde Stadium in Pierre.
Thursday’s game was tied 3-3 going into the bottom of the sixth inning. The Trappers scored four runs, two of which came on a double by Max Modeste. The Big Sticks would not go away quietly. They rallied to bring the game to within a run. Trappers reliever Billy Moreland was able to get the outs necessary to clinch a 7-6 victory.
Dominic Parkhurst earned the victory on the mound for the Trappers. He allowed three runs on eight hits in seven innings, striking out three.
Malik Barrington took the loss for the Big Sticks. He surrendered three runs on five hits in four innings, striking out four.
Michael Fuhrman, who had a home run in the eighth inning of Thursday’s game that sparked the Big Sticks rally, hit another home run in the first inning of Friday’s game. The Trappers tied things up in the bottom of the third inning when Max Modeste scored on a Michael Herrera sacrifice fly. The Big Sticks had a 4-1 lead going into the eighth inning. Both teams hit home runs in the eighth. Dylan Ditzenberger hit a home run for the Big Sticks, while Alex Gonzales hit a home run for the Trappers. The Trappers attempted a rally in the ninth inning, but it fell short. The Big Sticks took game two, 5-3.
Nick Flesher was the winning pitcher for the Big Sticks. He gave up one run on five hits in six innings, striking out five. Cort Dietrich recorded the last three outs to earn the save.
Seth Brewer was credited with the loss for the Trappers. He allowed two runs on five hits in four and two-thirds innings, striking out seven and walking four.
Saturday’s game was a battle of momentum shifts. Just when one team would gain a small lead, the other team would tie things up. The Trappers went into the bottom of the seventh inning down 5-3. First baseman Sam Kalberer hit a home run to get the rally started. They took the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning when Billy Moreland scored on a Seth Brewer sacrifice fly. The Trappers lead would not last long. The Big Sticks tied things up at 6-6 when Garrett Dupuis scored on a Nathan Sanders single. The game went into extra innings. The Big Sticks struck in the tenth inning when Kaimana Souza Paaluhi hit a three-run home run. The Trappers would not be able to get the runs necessary to win. The Big Sticks took game three, 9-6.
Dallas Bryan earned the win for the Big Sticks. He allowed zero runs on zero hits in two innings, striking out five.
Joseph Brazil took the loss for the Trappers. He surrendered three runs on three hits in one and two-thirds innings.
The Trappers (9-6 in second half, 23-22 overall) and the Big Sticks (9-7 in second half, 32-16 overall) will face each other in the final game for either team before the Expedition League All-Star Break. First pitch at Hyde Stadium is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. CT. The first 500 fans into the stadium will receive a Hawaiian Grizz bobblehead. The Trappers will have a five day break before they play against the Big Sticks in Dickinson on Friday.
