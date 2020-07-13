The Pierre Trappers finished up their four game series at Hyde Stadium against the Badlands Big Sticks this weekend. They played games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Trappers came away with one victory in those three games.
Friday’s game saw the Big Sticks jump out to a 2-0 lead thanks to solo home runs by Wyatt Setian and Conner VanCleave. They added a run in the fourth inning when Setian scored on a Tavian Josenberger error. The Trappers mounted a comeback in the ninth inning. Nick Grossman scored on a passed ball to put the Trappers on the board. Carter Howell scored on a Tavian Josenberger double. Tyler Ranel was called out on a controversial game ending call. The Big Sticks ended up winning 3-2.
Hunter Omlid earned the victory for the Big Sticks. He allowed zero runs on two hits while striking out five. Michael Reddick threw two innings in relief to earn the safe.
Noah Parsons took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed two runs on two hits in two innings.
Saturday’s game was very high scoring. Both teams traded runs throughout the game. The closest that the Big Sticks came to regaining the lead after holding it in the second inning came when they were down 10-9 in the seventh inning. The Trappers added five runs in the seventh inning. The Big Sticks fought back with two runs, but the Trappers came away with the 16-11 victory.
Michael Newman earned the victory for the Trappers. He allowed five runs on six hits in five and two-thirds innings.
Matt Gabbert took the loss for the Big Sticks. He allowed five runs on seven hits in three innings.
Sunday’s game saw the Trappers take a 3-2 lead after the second inning. The Big Sticks responded in the third inning with four runs. They added one more run in the ninth inning. The Trappers scratched across runs in the fifth and seventh innings, but that was it. The Big Sticks ended up winning 7-5.
Malik Barrington earned the win on the pitcher’s mound for the Big Sticks. He surrendered three runs on four hits in four innings, walking six and striking out eight.
Dominick Parkhurst took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed six runs on four hits in three innings, walking six and striking out three.
The Trappers (6-11) started their two game series against the Western Nebraska Pioneers at Oregon Trail Park Stadium in Gering on Monday. Monday’s game had not been completed at press time. The Trappers will host the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs in a two-game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre starting on Wednesday. First pitch for both games on Wednesday and Thursday is 7:05 p.m. CT.
