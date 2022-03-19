Triple OT thriller in AA Tournament

Harrisburg’s Ethan Determan drives to the basket amongst the defense of Mitchell’s Steele Morgan during the Class AA State Boys Basketball Tournament.

 South Dakota Public Broadcasting

The Class AA State Boys Basketball Tournament got underway at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls on Thursday. All of the top seeds won their games.

Game one saw the top seed Sioux Falls Roosevelt Rough Riders defeat the No. 9 seed Yankton Bucks 57-49. The Rough Riders were led by senior center Marcus Phillips, who had 15 points. Junior guard Mac Ryken led the Bucks with 14 points.

Game two was the most dramatic game of the day across all three South Dakota high school basketball tournaments. The No. 4 seed Harrisburg Tigers defeated the No, 5 seed Mitchell Kernels 78-77 in triple overtime. The Tigers were led by sophomore guard Jacoby Mehrman, who had 26 points. Junior guard Ethan Determan added 25 points. The Kernels were led by sophomore Caden Hinker, who had 29 points. Junior forwards Charlie McCardle and Dylan Soulek each had 19 points.

Game three saw the No. 2 seed O’Gorman Knights defeat the No. 7 seed Sioux Falls Lincoln Patriots 57-34. The Knights were led by senior center David Alpers, who had 15 points. Senior guard Khalil Cisse led the Patriots with 15 points.

The final game saw the No. 3 seed Sioux Falls Washington Warriors defeat the No. 6 seed Sioux Falls Jefferson Cavaliers 62-52. The Warriors were led by senior guard Mikele Kambalo, who had 20 points. Junior guard Taylen Ashley led the Cavaliers with 23 points.

The Class AA State Boys Basketball Tournament will continue throughout the weekend.



