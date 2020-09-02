The Sully Buttes Chargers volleyball team played the Faulkton Area Trojans in Region 2B matchup in Faulkton on Tuesday.

The Trojans came away with a 3-0 victory. The set scores were 16-25, 7-25 and 12-25. No individual statistics were provided to the Capital Journal.

The Chargers (1-1) will next see action against the Miller Rustlers (0-1) in Miller on Thursday. Games are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT.

