The South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association announced on Thursday that a plan is in place for the 2020-21 Team South Dakota girls hockey tryouts. Team South Dakota competes nationally at the Tier II level. The intentions are to form nationally bound teams at the U19 and U16 levels, as well as a developmental team at the U14 level.
These tryouts are scheduled to run on July 25-26 at the Scheels IcePlex in Sioux Falls. The registration fee is $75 per player. The registration form can be found at https://sdaha.sportngin.com/register/form/589559414.
