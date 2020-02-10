To say this past weekend for the Oahe Capitals boys varsity hockey team was busy would be an understatement. They played three home games at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre. The opponents for the Capitals were the Mitchell Marlins, Sioux Falls Flyers second team, and Aberdeen Cougars.
Friday’s game saw the Capitals jump out to a 4-1 lead on the Marlins in the first period. They extended that lead to 7-3 after two periods. Those seven goals were just enough for the Capitals. They came away with a 7-5 victory.
Capitals goalie Kieran Duffy had 26 saves, while Marlins goalie Jeremy Long had 28 saves. The Capitals outshot the Marlins 35-31.
Saturday’s game did not go the way of the Capitals. The Flyers outscored the Capitals 2-1 in the first period. They extended their lead to 3-1 when Anthony Valland scored a buzzer-beating goal in the second period. Capitals forward Clay Ambach found the back of the net in the third period, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Capitals over the Flyers. The Flyers came away with a 5-2 victory.
Flyers goalie Kadin Huyser had 30 saves, while Duffy had 14 saves for the Capitals. The game was filled with penalties. The Capitals committed nine penalties, while the Flyers had six penalties. The Capitals outshot the Flyers 33-19.
The Capitals were able to rebound on Sunday against the Cougars. They took a 2-1 lead going into the first period intermission. They extended that lead to 5-1 after scoring three goals in the second period. Mitchell’s Elias Altman found the back of the net in the third period, but the game belonged to the Capitals. The Capitals won 5-2.
Capitals goalies Kieran Duffy and Colin Lee had 13 saves and two saves, respectively. Cougars goalie Matthew Feiock had 31 saves. The game was once again filled with penalties. The Capitals committed 10 penalties, while the Cougars had 12 penalties. The Capitals outshot the Cougars 36-17.
The Capitals (7-4) will again play three games in one weekend this week. Friday will see them play the Rushmore Thunder (9-5-1) at the Rushmore Thunderdome in Rapid City on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. MT. The Capitals will return home for a two-game series against the top-ranked Sioux Center Storm (13-4-0). Puck drop for Saturday is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT, while Sunday’s game is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT.
