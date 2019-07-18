There will be a new program for girls hockey players in the Capital City area starting next season.
The Oahe Hockey Association announced on Wednesday night that they will introduce the Girls U14 program next year. The U14 program focuses on fundamentals and learning the game of hockey while playing against the same age and skilled girls. According to the Oahe Hockey Association, this program has had great success in other associations. They are hoping that it grows the girls hockey program in the Oahe Hockey Association.
There will be an All Girls meeting on Monday at the Expo Center in Fort Pierre to discuss what this new program means for the girls hockey players in the area, from the youngest of skaters to the oldest. The time for that meeting is 7 p.m. CT. The Oahe Hockey Association invites current Lady Capitals players and any girls who are interested in playing hockey to attend the meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.