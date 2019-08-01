Hyde Stadium.JPG

Hyde Stadium in Pierre is one of two fields in town that will have games in the South Dakota U14 State A Tournament this weekend.

The South Dakota U14 State Baseball Tournament will be held in Pierre this weekend, with games taking place at Kelley Field and Hyde Stadium on Friday-Sunday.

The Pierre U14 baseball team will play in Pod 4. Their first game will be against Sioux Falls West at 7:30 p.m. CT on Friday. They will play Aberdeen at noon on Saturday at Hyde Stadium. Depending on where they fall in Pod 4, the Pierre U14 baseball team will play a team from Pod 1 at either 2:30 p.m. CT or 5 p.m. CT at either Kelley Field or Hyde Stadium on Saturday.

Pods

Pod 1

Watertown, Renner Post 307, Brookings

Pod 2

Huron, Brandon Valley, Sioux Falls East

Pod 3

Mitchell, Harrisburg, Yankton

Pod 4

Aberdeen, Sioux Falls West, Pierre

Game Schedule

Hyde Stadium

Watertown vs. Renner Post 307 - Friday, noon

Mitchell vs. Harrisburg - Friday, 2:30 p.m. CT

Brandon Valley vs. Sioux Falls East - Friday, 5 p.m. CT

Sioux Falls West vs. Pierre - Friday, 7:30 p.m. CT

Huron vs. Sioux Falls East - Saturday, 9:30 a.m. CT

Aberdeen vs. Pierre - Saturday, noon

Kelley Field

Huron vs. Brandon Valley - Friday, 11:30 a.m. CT

Aberdeen vs. Sioux Falls West - Friday, 2 p.m. CT

Renner Post 307 vs. Brookings - Friday, 4:30 p.m. CT

Harrisburg vs. Yankton - Friday, 7 p.m. CT

Watertown vs. Brookings - Saturday, 9:30 a.m. CT

Mitchell vs. Yankton - Saturday, noon

Gold Bracket

1st Place Pod 1 vs. 1st Place Pod 4, Saturday, 5 p.m. CT, Hyde Stadium

1st Place Pod 2 vs. 1st Place Pod 3, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. CT, Hyde Stadium

3rd Place Game, Sunday, 12:30 p.m. CT, Hyde Stadium

Championship Game, Sunday, 3:00 p.m. CT, Hyde Stadium

Silver Bracket

Runner Up Pod 1 vs. Runner Up Pod 4, Saturday, 5 p.m. CT, Kelley Field

Runner Up Pod 2 vs. Runner Up Pod 3, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. CT, Kelley Field

3rd Place Game, Sunday, 12:30 p.m. CT, Kelley Field

Championship Game, Sunday, 10 a.m. CT, Hyde Stadium

Bronze Bracket

3rd Place Pod 1 vs. 3rd Place Pod 4, Saturday, 2:30 p.m. CT, Hyde Stadium

3rd Place Pod 2 vs. 3rd Place Pod 3, Saturday, 2:30 p.m. CT, Kelley Field

3rd Place Game, Sunday, 10 a.m. CT, Kelley Field

Championship Game, Sunday, 3 p.m. CT, Kelley Field

