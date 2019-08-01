The South Dakota U14 State Baseball Tournament will be held in Pierre this weekend, with games taking place at Kelley Field and Hyde Stadium on Friday-Sunday.
The Pierre U14 baseball team will play in Pod 4. Their first game will be against Sioux Falls West at 7:30 p.m. CT on Friday. They will play Aberdeen at noon on Saturday at Hyde Stadium. Depending on where they fall in Pod 4, the Pierre U14 baseball team will play a team from Pod 1 at either 2:30 p.m. CT or 5 p.m. CT at either Kelley Field or Hyde Stadium on Saturday.
Pods
Pod 1
Watertown, Renner Post 307, Brookings
Pod 2
Huron, Brandon Valley, Sioux Falls East
Pod 3
Mitchell, Harrisburg, Yankton
Pod 4
Aberdeen, Sioux Falls West, Pierre
Game Schedule
Hyde Stadium
Watertown vs. Renner Post 307 - Friday, noon
Mitchell vs. Harrisburg - Friday, 2:30 p.m. CT
Brandon Valley vs. Sioux Falls East - Friday, 5 p.m. CT
Sioux Falls West vs. Pierre - Friday, 7:30 p.m. CT
Huron vs. Sioux Falls East - Saturday, 9:30 a.m. CT
Aberdeen vs. Pierre - Saturday, noon
Kelley Field
Huron vs. Brandon Valley - Friday, 11:30 a.m. CT
Aberdeen vs. Sioux Falls West - Friday, 2 p.m. CT
Renner Post 307 vs. Brookings - Friday, 4:30 p.m. CT
Harrisburg vs. Yankton - Friday, 7 p.m. CT
Watertown vs. Brookings - Saturday, 9:30 a.m. CT
Mitchell vs. Yankton - Saturday, noon
Gold Bracket
1st Place Pod 1 vs. 1st Place Pod 4, Saturday, 5 p.m. CT, Hyde Stadium
1st Place Pod 2 vs. 1st Place Pod 3, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. CT, Hyde Stadium
3rd Place Game, Sunday, 12:30 p.m. CT, Hyde Stadium
Championship Game, Sunday, 3:00 p.m. CT, Hyde Stadium
Silver Bracket
Runner Up Pod 1 vs. Runner Up Pod 4, Saturday, 5 p.m. CT, Kelley Field
Runner Up Pod 2 vs. Runner Up Pod 3, Saturday, 7:30 p.m. CT, Kelley Field
3rd Place Game, Sunday, 12:30 p.m. CT, Kelley Field
Championship Game, Sunday, 10 a.m. CT, Hyde Stadium
Bronze Bracket
3rd Place Pod 1 vs. 3rd Place Pod 4, Saturday, 2:30 p.m. CT, Hyde Stadium
3rd Place Pod 2 vs. 3rd Place Pod 3, Saturday, 2:30 p.m. CT, Kelley Field
3rd Place Game, Sunday, 10 a.m. CT, Kelley Field
Championship Game, Sunday, 3 p.m. CT, Kelley Field
