The South Dakota Class A State Boys Basketball Tournament kicked off at the Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City on Thursday. This was the first State Basketball Tournament to ever be held in the recently constructed building.
Game one saw the top seed Dakota Valley Panthers hold off the No. 8 seed Sioux Falls Christian Chargers 62-56. Junior guard Isaac Bruns led the Panthers with 23 points, while junior forward Ethan Bruns led the Chargers with 22 points.
Game two saw the No. 4 seed Flandreau Fliers defeat the No. 5 seed Groton Area Tigers 50-36. Senior forward Tash Lunday led the Fliers with 23 points, while sophomore forward Jacob Zak led the Tigers with 12 points.
Game three saw the No. 2 seed St. Thomas More Cavaliers defeat the No. 7 seed Lakota Tech Tatanka 63-53. The Cavaliers were led by senior guard Cade Kandolin’s 24 points, while the Tatanka were led by junior forward Jordan Whirlwind Horse, who had 18 points.
The final game of the day saw the No. 6 seed Sioux Valley Cossacks defeat the No. 3 seed Winner Warriors 58-54. The Cossacks were led by junior guard Oliver Vincent, who had 27 points. Junior guard Blake Volmer led the Warriors with 20 points. The Cossacks were the lone lower seed to win a game in the quarterfinals of any of the three State Boys Basketball Tournaments.
The Class A State Boys Basketball Tournament will continue throughout the weekend.
