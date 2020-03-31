University of South Dakota Coyotes women’s basketball star Ciara Duffy added another award to her growing trophy case on Tuesday. She earned the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award presented by Her Hoops Stats.
Duffy has earned several awards lately. She was named honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press, the espnW Mid-Major Player of the Year and Summit League Player of the Year. Duffy is a three-time Academic All-American.
Duffy had a stellar senior season, averaging about 16 points, five rebounds and five assists per game. She is third on the USD career scoring charts with 1,793 points. She is the only player in USD history to have more than 1,700 points, 600 rebounds and 400 assists. She scored in double-figures in 31 of the 32 games she played this season. She tallied ten games with more than 20 points. Duffy shot 50 percent from the field, over 42 percent from long range and over 80 percent from the free-throw stripe.
Duffy and Becky Hammon both hail from Rapid City. The Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award is designed to recognize the nation’s best mid-major player in women’s college basketball.
The award is named for Hammon, who became the first full-time female coach in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs after enjoying a playing career in the WNBA.
Hammon was a six-time WNBA All-Star.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.