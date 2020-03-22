South Dakota Coyotes senior guard Ciara Duffy earned All-American honorable mention honors for her work on the USD women’s basketball team on Thursday, March 19. Duffy is the first Coyote women’s basketball player to earn All-American status since the move to NCAA Division I. She is also the first Summit League athlete to receive honorable mention honors since 2014-15.
Duffy, a graduate of St. Thomas More High School in Rapid City, was named the ESPNW Mid-Major Player of the Year and Summit League Player of the Year earlier this month. She averaged 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists in her senior season. Duffy shot 50 percent from the field and 43 percent from long range. She is the only player in USD history with more than 1,700 points, 600 rebounds and 400 assists in her career.
Duffy is third on USD’s all-time scoring list. She has been named to the All-Summit League and Academic All-American team three times and the Summit League All-Tournament team twice. Duffy graduated in three years with a degree in political science and history. She maintained a 4.0 GPA while pursuing a Master’s degree in secondary education.
The Coyotes went 30-2 en route to a Summit League Tournament Championship. Their season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They finished No. 17 in the Associated Press Poll and No. 11 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
