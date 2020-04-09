University of South Dakota Coyotes junior guard and Onida’s own Chloe Lamb was named to Academic All-Summit League Women’s Basketball Team in an announcement made by the league office on Thursday.
Lamb is a Summit League honor roll student. This is her first Academic All-Summit League team honor. She was on the All-Summit League Second Team this season, as well as on the Summit League All-Tournament Team. Lamb led the Coyotes in three point makes (57), while shooting a league high 47.1 percent. Her three point percentage is .04 percent shy of the USD single season record. She averaged a career high 11.2 points per game in the 2019-20 season. Lamb enters her senior season with 936 career points. She has a 3.69 cumulative GPA. Lamb is a kinesiology and sports management major.
Lamb is joined by fellow Coyote and South Dakotan Ciara Duffy on the Academic All-Summit League team. Other honorees include North Dakota State junior guard Michelle Gaislerova, Western Illinois senior Olivia Kaufmann, North Dakota junior forward Julia Fleecs and Oral Roberts junior guard Keni Jo Lippe.
