For the second time in the past three seasons, the University of South Dakota Coyotes basketball teams led the Summit League in attendance.
The Coyotes drew 68,407 fans combined for the 30 men’s and women’s basketball games for an average of 2,280 fans per game. The only other two Summit League programs to reach 50,000 or more fans were South Dakota State University and Oral Roberts. SDSU was the only other program to average more than 2,000 fans per game. USD’s student section numbers rose considerably. More than 100 students were in attendance throughout the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls.
The Coyote women compiled a 30-2 record, beating conference foes by more than 30 points per game. The Coyotes achieved a No. 11 national ranking. Senior star Ciara Duffy was the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year. The Coyotes had five players on the All-Summit League Conference team.
The Coyote men won 20 games in their second season under coach Todd Lee. All five starters averaged more than 10 points a game. Senior Tyler Hagedorn was an All-Summit League performer. He led the nation in three point percentage. Junior Stanley Umude was the Preseason Summit League Player of the Year.
