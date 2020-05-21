University of Sioux Falls senior basketball player Jacey Huinker and golfer JJ Cooney were named Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Male and Female Honor Student-Athletes of the Year on Thursday, in an announcement by the league office. Each school in the NSIC nominates a male and female student-athlete for the Kelly/Britton awards, which are the top student-athlete honors in the league.
Cooney, who calls Pickstown home, competed in six events in 2019-20, totalling 13 rounds of golf. He ranked fifth in the NSIC with a 73.54 round average. His best round came at the Watkins Invitational, where he earned a score of 69 in the second round of competition. He recorded a program best two round total of 140. Cooney has 16 top ten finishes in his career, including five top five finishes and an individual title. He averages a score of 74.71 per round.
Cooney earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Business Administration and Entrepreneurial Studies. He will be enrolled in the Master of Business Administration program this fall, where he will complete his final year of athletic competition.
Huinker, who is from Altoona, Iowa, averaged 4.6 points and 8.4 rebounds in 32 games this season for a Cougars team that earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament. She is a two time NSIC All-Defensive Team nominee. Huinker was named as a Elite 18 Award Recipient in 2017-18, as well as to the 2019-20 CoSIDA Academic All-District first team. She finished her career with 789 rebounds, which is sixth all-time at the University of Sioux Falls.
Huinker has completed her undergraduate nursing degree, and is enrolled in the Master of Business Administration program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.