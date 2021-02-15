The Stanley County Buffaloes girls basketball team took to the road on Saturday for a game against the Wall Eagles in Wall.
The Eagles won 44-24. No quarter scores or Wall stats were provided. The Buffs made 24 percent (9 of 37) of their shots from the field, and 75 percent of their free throws. They had 24 rebounds, four assists, eight steals and 20 turnovers in the loss.
Junior center Jordyn Sosa led the Buffs with 10 points and eight rebounds, while junior guard Taylee Stroup had eight points and six rebounds. Freshmen Mattie Duffy, Racheal Runge and Tatum Scott each had two points. Duffy also added five points. Freshmen guard Tommie Martin got her first varsity start for the Buffs after having her best game of the season against Miller last Tuesday.
The Eagles (14-5, no. 2 in Region 7B) will next see action against the Hill City Rangers (12-4, no. 3 in Region 8A) on Friday in Hill City. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT. The Buffs (1-16, no. 4 in Region 6A) will play the Kadoka Area Kougars (3-13, no. 6 in Region 7B) in Kadoka on Tuesday. Games are scheduled to tip-off at 5:30 p.m. MT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.