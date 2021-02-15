Mattie Duffy

Stanley County's Mattie Duffy looks to put up a shot against the Miller Rustlers in a game on Feb. 9. Duffy had two points and five rebounds against the Wall Eagles on Feb. 13.

The Stanley County Buffaloes girls basketball team took to the road on Saturday for a game against the Wall Eagles in Wall.

The Eagles won 44-24. No quarter scores or Wall stats were provided. The Buffs made 24 percent (9 of 37) of their shots from the field, and 75 percent of their free throws. They had 24 rebounds, four assists, eight steals and 20 turnovers in the loss.

Junior center Jordyn Sosa led the Buffs with 10 points and eight rebounds, while junior guard Taylee Stroup had eight points and six rebounds. Freshmen Mattie Duffy, Racheal Runge and Tatum Scott each had two points. Duffy also added five points. Freshmen guard Tommie Martin got her first varsity start for the Buffs after having her best game of the season against Miller last Tuesday.

The Eagles (14-5, no. 2 in Region 7B) will next see action against the Hill City Rangers (12-4, no. 3 in Region 8A) on Friday in Hill City. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT. The Buffs (1-16, no. 4 in Region 6A) will play the Kadoka Area Kougars (3-13, no. 6 in Region 7B) in Kadoka on Tuesday. Games are scheduled to tip-off at 5:30 p.m. MT.

