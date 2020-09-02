The Wall Eagles and Sully Buttes Chargers football teams met up at the football field in Onida on Friday night in a 9-man football matchup. The Eagles were looking for their second straight victory, while the Chargers were looking for their first.
However, that first victory eluded the Chargers. The Eagles came away with a 22-0 victory.
The Eagles got the scoring started after Cedar Amiotte scored on a short touchdown catch in the first quarter. The extra point attempt was no-good. The Eagles added a 63 yard touchdown catch to push the lead to 12-0. Kicker Blair Blasius added three more points with a 36 yard field goal. Bridger Amiotte added the final points on a 45 yard touchdown run shortly before halftime.
Turnovers proved to be a crucial part of the loss for the Chargers. They had six turnovers. The Chargers outgained the Eagles 131-99 on the ground, but the Eagles answered with a 147-28 advantage through the air.
The Chargers (0-2) will face their rival in the Potter County Battlers (0-2) on Friday night in Onida. The Battlers lost 40-28 to Ipswich/Edmunds Central in Week Zero, and 42-0 to the Warner Monarchs this past weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
