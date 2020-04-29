Derrek Tuszka

Pierre Strong, Jr. #20 from South Dakota State is brought down from behind by Derrek Tuszka #91 from North Dakota State during their Dakota Marker Game in 2019 at Dana J Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, SD. 

 Dave Eggen/Inertia

North Dakota State University defensive end and Warner alum Derrek Tuszka was drafted with the 254th overall pick in the seventh round of the NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos on Saturday.

Tuszka was the 2019 Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He was a three-year starter for the Bison and a first team All-American in 2019. Tuszka ended his Bison career in fifth in program history with 29.5 sacks. He is the second Bison defensive end selected in the Division I era, the first being Kyle Emanuel in 2014.

Broncos general manager John Elway tweeted high praise for Tuszka after drafting him.

“He gives great effort, and he plays his tail off,” Elway said. “He has good speed, good character and has a chance to really develop.”

Tuszka was joined in the NFL by two of his teammates. Tight end Ben Ellefson signed a free agent deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, while offensive lineman Zach Johnson signed with the Green Bay Packers.

