The Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team took on the Winner Warriors at the Winner Armory on Thursday night.
Neither team took an advantage in the first quarter, as the game went into the second quarter tied 18-18. The Warriors responded in the second quarter to take a 38-32 lead into halftime. Not one to let momentum slip, the Warriors extended their lead to 59-41 after three quarters. The Buffs outscored the Warriors 19-16 in the fourth quarter, but the damage was already done. The Warriors came away with a 75-60 victory.
The Warriors were led by junior guard Brady Fritz, who had 37 points and seven rebounds. Senior guard Joren Bruun had 17 points, while senior forward Kameron Meiners chipped in six points.
The Buffs were led by junior forward Nathan Cook, who had 20 points. Sophomore guard Lathan Prince had 17 points, while senior forward Slater Tople had 11 points.
The Warriors (15-5, no. 2 in Region 7A) will host the Bennett County Warriors (4-16, no. 7 in Region 7A) in the Region 7A playoffs at the Winner Armory on Tuesday night. The Buffs (8-12, no. 6 in Region 6A) will play either Mobridge-Pollock or Cheyenne-Eagle Butte. A date and time for that game had yet to be announced as of Friday morning.
