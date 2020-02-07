The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team took on the Sioux Falls Washington Warriors at Riggs Gymnasium on Thursday night.
The Warriors jumped out to a 15-12 lead after the first quarter. They extended that lead to 30-19 at halftime. The Warriors kept up their momentum into the second half by outscoring the Govs 18-9 in the third quarter. The Govs outscored the Warriors 9-8 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough. The Govs won 56-37.
The Warriors had a shooting percentage of 53 percent, while the Govs shot 26 percent. The Govs only attempted two free throws. The Warriors had more assists (17-11) and more rebounds (30-21) than the Govs.
The Warriors were led by junior center Sydni Schetnan, who had a game high 26 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore forward Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda had 11 points. The Govs were led by senior forward Kodi Severyn, who had 18 points, all of which came on six made three point shots. No other Govs player had more than five points.
The Warriors (5-6, no. 6 in Class AA) will next see action on a road trip in Rapid City next weekend. They will play the Rapid City Stevens Raiders and Rapid City Central Cobblers. The Govs (7-9, no. 13 in Class AA) will head on the road for a battle with the Brandon Valley Lynx (5-8, no. 9) in Brandon on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.
