The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes took to the road on Thursday night for a battle with the Winner Warriors at the Winner Armory in Winner. The Warriors came into Thursday’s game with a 43 game winning streak, while the Lady Buffs had lost 29 straight.
The Warriors wasted no time in jumping out to a 19-4 lead. They extended that lead to 49-11 at halftime. The Lady Buffs failed to score a single point in the third quarter. The Warriors extended their lead to 56-11 going into the fourth quarter. Neither team really scored much in the final quarter. The Warriors game away with a 60-15 victory. Individual statistics were not made available.
The Warriors (20-0, no. 1 in Region 7A) have now won 44 straight games. They will play the winner of Little Wound and Todd County on Thursday night in Winner. The winner of that game will play in the Class A SoDak16.
The Lady Buffs (0-20, no. 7 in Region 6A) have now lost 30 straight games dating back to last season. They will likely play the Miller Rustlers (14-6, no. 2 in Region 6A) on Monday in Miller. A starting time for that game had yet to be announced as of Thursday evening. The Rustlers defeated the Lady Buffs 45-17 in their meeting in Miller on Feb. 11.
