Rainy weather throughout the state of South Dakota, particularly in the eastern part of South Dakota, caused several Pierre T.F. Riggs sporting events to be postponed or cancelled on Thursday.
The cross country meet that the Governors were supposed to compete in on Thursday was cancelled due to several inches of rain on Lee Park Golf Course. The freshman football game that the Govs were supposed to play on Thursday in Rapid City is postponed. The soccer matches against that were supposed to take place at the PILC Soccer Fields on Thursday afternoon were postponed. According to Pierre T.F. Riggs Athletic Director Brian Moser, there was standing water on about 80 percent of the field, with larger puddles of water on the center of the girls field and south end of the boys field.
The Govs cheer and dance teams were supposed to go to Yankton on Thursday for the Yankton Invitational, but they were not able to make it due to roads being closed because of heavy flooding. The Govs golf team is supposed to compete in Yankton on Friday. That tournament is currently up in the air. The decision on whether the Govs will travel to Yankton for that tournament will be made on Friday morning in hopes that things will dry up. The homecoming football game between Yankton and Pierre on Friday is also up in the air. Moser told the Capital Journal that if the Govs are unable to travel to Yankton, then it would likely be difficult for Yankton to travel to Pierre.
For updates on whether things will go on as scheduled, stay tuned to the Pierre Capital Journal Sports FaceBook page.
