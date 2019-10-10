The snowy weather that the Capital City area experienced on Thursday caused the cancellation and postponements of several athletic and educational events.
For Pierre, the middle school cross country meet that was to be held in Pierre on Thursday was cancelled. The Eastern South Dakota Conference cross country meet that was to be held in Aberdeen on Saturday was postponed to Monday. Races at Lee Park Golf Course is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT.
In Stanley County, the volleyball game against the Colome Cowgirls that was to be played at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Thursday night, was not only postponed, but changed locations. That game will now be played on Oct. 26 in Colome. Action is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. CT.
For Sully Buttes, the varsity football game between the Chargers and the Faulkton Area Trojans was moved up to a 5 p.m. CT start time. School for the Agar-Blunt-Onida School District was closed on Thursday. Parent-Teacher Conferences were moved to Wednesday at 3-7:30 p.m. CT at the Onida and Blunt attendance centers.
The varsity volleyball game between the Highmore-Harrold Pirates and Wessington Springs was postponed from Thursday to Monday night. Junior varsity action is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT. Friday’s football game between the Miller/Highmore-Harrold Rustlers and the Winner Warriors will now kickoff at 5 p.m. CT in Miller. Parent’s Night introductions will be made at 4:45 p.m. CT. The FCCLA Dig for a Cure Night was postponed to Thursday night’s volleyball game against Herreid/Selby. Junior varsity action for that game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT
