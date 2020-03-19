200301-sports-oahebv_sat_outbound 20.jpg
Buy Now

Oahe Capitals senior Spencer Wedin (11) works the puck up ice against Brookings Rangers Talon Richter (20).

 Joseph Barkoff/ Capital Journal

The South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association announced their season awards last Friday night. The Oahe Capitals received a handful of awards.

Oahe Capitals senior defenseman Spencer Wedin was named to the All-State First Team. Wedin had 17 goals and 30 assists this past season. He has 74 goals and 83 assists in his career. Wedin also earned the Hobey Baker Character Award for character, commitment, persistence, selflessness, academic excellence and sportsmanship.

Caden Davis, Kian Paul, Clay Ambach and Cole Nelson earned the Toshiba Award, which is given to seniors who have played at least three years and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale. This GPA is cumulative for the player’s high school career through the first semester of their senior year.

Tags

Load comments