The Week One South Dakota Prep Media Poll was released on Monday. Several games from Week Zero reverberated throughout the state, causing some polls to change.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors are still ranked no. 1 going into their game against the unranked Sturgis Brown Scoopers on Friday. Kickoff for the Govs game is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT/7 p.m. CT.
The Stanley County Buffaloes are not ranked or receiving votes, but the team they played last week is. The Winner Warriors, who defeated the Buffs 52-7 last week, are the top ranked team in 11B. They are receiving 17 first place votes. They will face the fifth ranked St. Thomas More Cavaliers on Friday in what could be a game with a lot of eyeballs on it.
The Sully Buttes Chargers dropped out of the 9A rankings after losing 39-0 to the Warner Monarchs, who are now ranked fifth in 9A. The Chargers will play the Wall Eagles on Friday in their home opener in Onida. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT/7 p.m. CT. The Eagles are the first team out in the 9A poll.
