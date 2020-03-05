A storm is going to come through Fort Pierre this weekend. And we’re not just talking about the Sioux Center Storm, either.
Saturday will see a very busy day for Fort Pierre. This weekend will see both the State Girls Varsity Hockey Tournament and the District 3 AAU Wrestling Tournament come to town.
The State Girls Varsity Hockey Tournament will take place at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre. It will start on Friday. The higher seeded teams in each of the first round games are undefeated against their first round opponents. State Hockey festivities aren’t limited to just the Expo Center. The season awards ceremony will be held at the Pierre T.F. Riggs High School Theater on Saturday morning. It is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. CT.
The District 3 AAU Wrestling Tournament will be held at Parkview Gymnasium at Fort Pierre. Weigh-ins start at 7 a.m. CT, with wrestling starting at 10:30 a.m. CT. Admission for adults is $5, while students pay $3. Clubs competing in the tournament are Eagle Butte, Mobridge, Lemmon, McLaughlin, McIntosh, Hoven, Gettysburg, Onida, Pierre, Fort Pierre, PILC, Lyman and Sully Buttes. Competition is divided into eight age groups and 91 weight divisions. The top eight in each weight class will head to the Region Tournament.
A couple of playoff basketball games will happen on Friday. The Sully Buttes Chargers boys basketball team will host the Potter County Battlers in a Region 2B Tournament game at the gym in Onida. The winner will advance to the Class B SoDak16. The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team will play the Harrisburg Tigers in a Class AA SoDak16 game in Harrisburg. The home team in both matchups has won in their previous meetings.
