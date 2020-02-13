ESD Gymnastics 20200208
Buy Now

Emmy Loe of Pierre finishes a rotation during her routine on the uneven bars at the Eastern South Dakota meet on Saturday in Harrisburg. Loe will compete in the uneven parallel bars event at State.

 Michael G Brown_Michael G Brown Photography

This weekend will once again see a variety of sports in the area, but it’s something up north in Aberdeen which is the highlight of the weekend.

The Pierre T.F. Riggs and Stanley County gymnastics teams will have athletes compete in the State Gymnastics Meet at Central High School in Aberdeen. The Govs qualified their entire team. Seniors Mikah Moser and Meg Erwin, as well as seventh grader Ryen Sheppick will compete in all four events, while the other Govs athletes will compete in the events they qualified in. Stanley County freshman Elena Hebb will compete in the vault and beam portions of competition. Competition on Friday is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. CT, while Saturday’s action is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. CT.

Other highlights include the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling team hosting a pair of duals against Mitchell the Mitchell Kernels and Watertown Arrows on Friday. Action is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT. Friday’s duals will function as Senior Night for the Govs grapplers. Seniors on the team include Trever Adamson, Jaret Clarke, Wesley Harsma, Cade Hinkle and Jack Van Camp.

The Stanley County basketball teams will host the Wall Eagles in a boys/girls doubleheader at Parkview Auditorium on Saturday. Games are scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT.

The Oahe Capitals girls and boys varsity are scheduled to host the Sioux Center Storm at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre on Saturday and Sunday. Girls varsity games are scheduled for 2 p.m. CT and 10 a.m. CT, respectively. These will be the final girls hockey games at the Expo Center before the State Tournament on March 6-8. Boys varsity games this weekend at the Expo Center are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT and 2 p.m. CT.

Tags

Load comments