This weekend will once again see a variety of sports in the area, but it’s something up north in Aberdeen which is the highlight of the weekend.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs and Stanley County gymnastics teams will have athletes compete in the State Gymnastics Meet at Central High School in Aberdeen. The Govs qualified their entire team. Seniors Mikah Moser and Meg Erwin, as well as seventh grader Ryen Sheppick will compete in all four events, while the other Govs athletes will compete in the events they qualified in. Stanley County freshman Elena Hebb will compete in the vault and beam portions of competition. Competition on Friday is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. CT, while Saturday’s action is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. CT.
Other highlights include the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors wrestling team hosting a pair of duals against Mitchell the Mitchell Kernels and Watertown Arrows on Friday. Action is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT. Friday’s duals will function as Senior Night for the Govs grapplers. Seniors on the team include Trever Adamson, Jaret Clarke, Wesley Harsma, Cade Hinkle and Jack Van Camp.
The Stanley County basketball teams will host the Wall Eagles in a boys/girls doubleheader at Parkview Auditorium on Saturday. Games are scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT.
The Oahe Capitals girls and boys varsity are scheduled to host the Sioux Center Storm at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre on Saturday and Sunday. Girls varsity games are scheduled for 2 p.m. CT and 10 a.m. CT, respectively. These will be the final girls hockey games at the Expo Center before the State Tournament on March 6-8. Boys varsity games this weekend at the Expo Center are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. CT and 2 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.