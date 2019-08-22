The upcoming weekend will be one of the biggest weekends of the sports calendar. High school football season and girls tennis season will get underway.
The Pierre Governors girls tennis team will compete in a dual against Harrisburg in Harrisburg on Friday. Action is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT. The Govs will also start competing in the Sioux Falls Invitational on Friday at 4 p.m. CT. The Sioux Falls Invitational will continue at 9 a.m. CT on Saturday.
The Govs girls tennis team placed 17th at the State Tennis Tournament last season. They did not have any athlete place in the tournament. This year sees a change in the way tennis is structured. The Govs tennis teams will be a part of Class A. Other Class A teams include Aberdeen Roncalli, Huron, Lennox, Madison, Milbank, Mitchell, Rapid City Christian, Spearfish, Vermillion and Yankton. The Class AA teams include Aberdeen Central, Brookings, Watertown, and several teams from the Rapid City and Sioux Falls area.
This week is Week Zero on the football calendar. The Stanley County Buffalos will face the Winner Warriors in Winner, while the Miller/Highmore-Harrold Rustlers will face the Aberdeen Roncalli Cavaliers in Aberdeen. The Sully Buttes Chargers will face the Warner Monarchs in Onida. All three games start at 7 p.m. CT.
The Rustlers went 4-5 last season, including 2-3 on the road. They averaged about one point more than they allowed. This will be the first year that the Rustlers will play 11-man football since they started their football co-op. The Cavaliers went 6-4, including 3-2 at home. They averaged more than 21 points per game, while giving up over 18 points per game. Two of their four losses came to Canton, who went undefeated before losing to eventual 11B champion Sioux Falls Christian in the semifinal round.
The Buffs went 5-4 last season, including 2-3 on the road. Similarly to the Rustlers, the Buffs scored one more point than they allowed. The Buffs have not had success against the Warriors. They lost 50-7 last season in Winner. Last season saw the Warriors score twice as many points as they allowed. They went 7-3, including 4-1 at home. The Warriors season came to an end when they lost 14-12 to the eventual 11B champion Sioux Falls Christian in the quarterfinal round.
The Chargers saw their season end after losing 48-42 in overtime against Colome in the 9B State Championship Game. They scored an astounding 566 points. The Chargers went 11-1, including 7-0 at home. This will be the first year back in the Class 9A ranks for the Chargers. Last season saw them defeat the Monarchs 58-40 in Onida. The Monarchs finished the season with a 7-3 record, including 3-1 on the road. They scored about twice as many points as they allowed. The Monarchs saw their season come to an end after losing to eventual 9A runner up Howard 8-7 in the quarterfinals.
Rounding out the weekend will be the Pierre Governors soccer teams playing against the Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles at the PILC Soccer Fields on Saturday. The boys varsity match starts at 1 p.m. CT, while the girls varsity match starts at 3 p.m. CT.
The Govs boys enter into Saturday’s match with a 0-1-1 record, while the Golden Eagles boys are 1-1. Last season saw the Golden Eagles defeat the Govs 6-0 in Aberdeen. The Govs girls enter into Saturday’s match with a 1-1 record, while the Golden Eagles girls are 1-0-1. Last season saw a 1-1 tie between the two teams.
