The weekly Prep Media Volleyball Poll was released on Monday. No local area teams are featured in the rankings.
The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors (2-0) will face the Mitchell Kernels (1-0) in Mitchell on Thursday night. The Govs went 2-0 against the Kernels last season.
The Sully Buttes Chargers (1-1) will face the Miller Rustlers (0-1) in Miller on Thursday. Games are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT. Miller was receiving votes in the Class A Poll. The Rustlers defeated the Chargers 3-0 last season.
The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes (1-2) will face the White River Lady Tigers (1-0) and the Timber Lake Panthers (0-2) at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Saturday. Games are scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT. The Lady Buffs lost to both teams last season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.