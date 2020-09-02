The weekly Prep Media Volleyball Poll was released on Monday. No local area teams are featured in the rankings.

The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors (2-0) will face the Mitchell Kernels (1-0) in Mitchell on Thursday night. The Govs went 2-0 against the Kernels last season.

The Sully Buttes Chargers (1-1) will face the Miller Rustlers (0-1) in Miller on Thursday. Games are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT. Miller was receiving votes in the Class A Poll. The Rustlers defeated the Chargers 3-0 last season.

The Stanley County Lady Buffaloes (1-2) will face the White River Lady Tigers (1-0) and the Timber Lake Panthers (0-2) at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Saturday. Games are scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT. The Lady Buffs lost to both teams last season.

