Michelle Weiss

Pierre's Michelle Weiss was named this week's Pierre Fine Arts Performer of the Week.

Michelle Weiss was named this week’s Pierre Fine Arts Performer of the Week. Here is her nomination:

Weiss has been battling an injury since last year that sometimes flares up and makes it difficult for her to walk, let alone march. No matter what, Weiss always showed up for the marching band and did her absolute best. She was able to keep pace during the parade with a boot on. Her injury flared up for homecoming, but that didn’t stop her. Weiss performed like nothing was wrong for halftime. She’s shown that she is definitely a dedicated member.

