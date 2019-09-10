The Pierre Fastpitch softball competed against a strong West Central program this past weekend.
The first game saw Pierre put up their best game of the season. With catcher Kamden Carter calling the pitches, pitcher Kenzie Gronlund would hit her spots all game, forcing heavy hitting West Central to hit shot after shot to third baseman Allycen Hermann and shortstop Jessi Buntrock.
Both Herrmann and Buntrock were up to the task, making big play after big play to keep West Central scoreless.
Carter threw out two stealing base runners at second. She also induced a “pickle” between third base and home for another out.
Herrman and Buntrock contributed five putouts each in the game.
Collectively, Pierre’s defense had zero errors to go along with a double play. In the sixth inning, Herrman broke the scoreless tie with an inside the park homerun with a deep shot down the first base line. West Central tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. They went on to score the winning run in extra innings to take the win.
Gronlund gave up nine hits against 27 batters while striking out five.
In game two, Herrman scored after a single by Gronlund to start the scoring for the game. Despite solid pitching from Buntrock, Pierre committed defensive errors that would keep West Centrals innings alive. West Central scored three runs in the third inning, and four runs in both the fourth and fifth innings to clinch a 13-2 victory after five innings. Pierre’s other run came when Megan Switzer scored on a Carter single.
Herrman went 2-3 from the plate, while Carter, Buntrock, Gronlund and Switzer each collected a hit. Buntrock allowed 12 hits against 28 batters faced, striking out four.
The Pierre Junior Varsity lost their first game to West Central 12-2. They ended their
second game in a 7-7 tie against Winner. Middle school also lost a couple of tough games to Sioux Falls and Madison.
The Pierre Fastpitch softball team will travel to Tea next weekend. They will face Tea and
Vermillion before heading back home on Sep. 22 for Senior Day.
