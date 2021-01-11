Senior gymnast Aubre Westover and freshmen basketball players Jett Zabel and Matthew Coverdale were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Dec. 28-Jan. 2. Here is their nominations:
In Rapid City, Westover was the beam co-champion, second on the vault, and fourth in the floor exercise. Westover’s scores helped the Governors gymnastics team earn another season high team score of 131.40. Westover has been consistent on beam this season, having only one fall in six meets. She had a career high beam score at the Hub City Invitational in Aberdeen, earning her one of three in-season qualifying scores needed to pre-qualify for this year’s State Competition in Watertown. Westover makes a point to encourage the underclassmen on the team, and she leads by example. She has done a great job balancing her gymnastics schedule, academic commitments and work. She is a part of the Gov-2-Gov program, and she works hard in school, taking multiple dual credit and AP classes. She was on the first quarter 4.0 honor roll. Westover also maintains a part-time job during the school year and gymnastics season.
Both Zabel and Coverdale are doing everything they can to improve as athletes. They have been religious about showing up to the weight room at 5:30 a.m. three to four days a week depending on when they have basketball games. They are always on time and are counted on to do every rep of every lift they have to do. It is extremely difficult to get up that early in the morning, but Zabel and Coverdale can always be counted on to show up and get better.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.