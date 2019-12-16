Reid Wieczorek
Buy Now

Stanley County’s Reid Wieczorek tries to get Todd County’s Rocky Wiedman in a pinning position during the Stanley County Invitational earlier this month. Wieczorek placed first at 170 pounds at this past weekend’s Burke/Gregory Invitational.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

The Stanley County Buffaloes wrestling team took to the road for the Burke/Gregory Invitational in Gregory on Saturday.

As a team, the Buffaloes placed sixth out of 11 teams with a team score of 102. Lyman placed fifth with a team score of 106, while Miller/Highmore-Harrold placed seventh with a team score of 97. Winner took the Burke/Gregory team championship after finishing with a score of 232.5, which was about 30 points higher than the closest competition.

Individually, the Buffs were led by freshman Chase Hanson and senior Reid Wieczorek. Hanson placed first at 106 pounds after beating Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon’s Jackson Caba by dec., 6-5. Wieczorek placed first at 170 pounds after defeating Wessington Springs/Woonsocket’s Seth Tebay by pinfall. Senior Isaac Cliff placed third at 182 pounds after beating Winner’s Owen Duffy by 7-1 decision. Junior Dylan Endres (285 pounds) and sophomore Levi Stover (145 pounds) placed fourth. Junior Sydney Tubbs, and seventh graders Hayden Roggow and Colton Brady each placed sixth in their weight classes.

The Buffs will have a busy end of 2019. Thursday will see them travel to Redfield for a quadrangular involving Potter County, Faulkton Area and Redfield Area. Matches are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. CT. The Buffs will travel to Plankinton on Saturday for the Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney Invite. Matches are scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. CT.

Full Results for Stanley County wrestlers at Burke/Gregory Invitational Team Results

6, Stanley County, 102.0

Individual Results

106: Chase Hanson, 1st

113: Hayden Roggow, 6th

120: Colton Brady, 6th

145: Levi Stover, 4th

160: Maverick Tubbs, DNP

170: Reid Wieczorek, 1st

182: Isaac Cliff, 3rd

220: Sydney Tubbs, 6th

285: Dylan Endres, 4th

Tags

Load comments