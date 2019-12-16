The Stanley County Buffaloes wrestling team took to the road for the Burke/Gregory Invitational in Gregory on Saturday.
As a team, the Buffaloes placed sixth out of 11 teams with a team score of 102. Lyman placed fifth with a team score of 106, while Miller/Highmore-Harrold placed seventh with a team score of 97. Winner took the Burke/Gregory team championship after finishing with a score of 232.5, which was about 30 points higher than the closest competition.
Individually, the Buffs were led by freshman Chase Hanson and senior Reid Wieczorek. Hanson placed first at 106 pounds after beating Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon’s Jackson Caba by dec., 6-5. Wieczorek placed first at 170 pounds after defeating Wessington Springs/Woonsocket’s Seth Tebay by pinfall. Senior Isaac Cliff placed third at 182 pounds after beating Winner’s Owen Duffy by 7-1 decision. Junior Dylan Endres (285 pounds) and sophomore Levi Stover (145 pounds) placed fourth. Junior Sydney Tubbs, and seventh graders Hayden Roggow and Colton Brady each placed sixth in their weight classes.
The Buffs will have a busy end of 2019. Thursday will see them travel to Redfield for a quadrangular involving Potter County, Faulkton Area and Redfield Area. Matches are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. CT. The Buffs will travel to Plankinton on Saturday for the Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney Invite. Matches are scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. CT.
Full Results for Stanley County wrestlers at Burke/Gregory Invitational Team Results
6, Stanley County, 102.0
Individual Results
106: Chase Hanson, 1st
113: Hayden Roggow, 6th
120: Colton Brady, 6th
145: Levi Stover, 4th
160: Maverick Tubbs, DNP
170: Reid Wieczorek, 1st
182: Isaac Cliff, 3rd
220: Sydney Tubbs, 6th
285: Dylan Endres, 4th
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.