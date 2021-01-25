The weather outside was snowy, but the action inside the Custer Armory was just right, as the Stanley County Buffaloes girls basketball team played the Custer Wildcats on Saturday. The Wildcats won 65-43.
The Wildcats jumped out to a 15-4 lead in the first quarter. The Buffs responded by outscoring the Wildcats 13-7 in the second quarter, but the Wildcats remained with a 22-17 halftime lead. The second half belonged to the Wildcats. They extended their lead to 47-26 after three quarters. Both teams played well in the fourth quarter, with the Wildcats outscoring the Buffs 18-17.
The Wildcats held a 34-26 rebounding advantage, and had 34 points off the bench. The Buffs had 26 turnovers, while the Wildcats had 13.
Junior guard Taylee Stroup led the Buffs with 13 points. Freshman guard Mattie Duffy and junior center Jordyn Sosa each had nine points. Sosa led the Buffs with 10 rebounds.
The Wildcats had six players score eight points or more. They were led by sophomore Allyson Cass, who had 11 points. Freshman forward Bailey Cass added 10 points. Sophomore guard Ramsey Karim, senior forward Kaitlyn Spring and junior center Kellyn Kortmeyer all had nine points.
The Wildcats (4-8) will next see action against the Rapid City Christian Comets (8-3) in Custer on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. MT. The Buffs (0-11) will next see action against the Gregory Gorillas (1-10) at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Tuesday. Games are scheduled to tip-off at 6 p.m. CT.
