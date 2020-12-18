Senior girls basketball player Caytee Williams and junior wrestler Noah Williams were named the PACA-Avera Athletes of the Week for the week of Dec. 7-12. Here is their nominations:
Caytee is a team leader who gives maximum effort at all times. She not only runs the offense, but guards the other team’s best player night in and night out. She makes others better by getting them the ball in the right place at the right time. She loves a challenge, and is a true gamer. Caytee led the Govs in scoring and rebound versus a very good Harrisburg team while also guarding an all-state player, and holding her to four points in the first half. On top of that, she hit a half court shot to put the Govs in the lead at the half. She ended the game with 13 points, six rebounds and two assists.
Caytee is also an encouraging force to all of her teammates by wanting to help younger players improve and feel involved. She is athletically gifted, has a high basketball IQ and is an extremely quick learner. She is what makes the Govs team go on and off the court. She celebrated her 18th birthday by playing as hard as her coach has seen anyone play, nearly leading the Govs to a road win against Huron. Caytee has a bright future in front of her in whatever she decides to do.
Noah wrestled at the Rapid City Invitational at 113 pounds. He tacked on two wins by pinfall en route to a championship. Noah added four more wins the following day to bring his record to 8-0 on the year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.