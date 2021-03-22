Caytee Williams

Pierre's Caytee Williams looks for an opening during a game against the Lakota Tech Tatanka on Feb. 16. Williams was selected as a member of the Class AA All-Star team for the 3-Class Shootout that will take place on Saturday in Salem.

 Scott Millard/Capital Journal

Pierre T.F. Riggs senior forward Caytee Williams was selected to be a part of Class AA as a part of the 3-Class Shootout High School All-Star Basketball Game on Saturday at McCook Central Auditorium in Salem. Williams was announced as a part of the team through an announcement released on Monday.

Coaches from Dakota State University, Dakota Wesleyan University and Mount Marty University are coaching the teams that are participating in the event. Williams and the rest of the Class AA All-Stars will kick off the action with a game against the Class A All-Stars at 2 p.m. CT. The winner of that game will play the Class B All-Stars at approximately 3:30 p.m. CT. There will be a dunk contest after the first boys game. The Class AA girls team will be coached by Dakota Wesleyan Head Women’s Basketball Coach Jason Christensen.

