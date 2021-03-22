Pierre T.F. Riggs senior forward Caytee Williams was selected to be a part of Class AA as a part of the 3-Class Shootout High School All-Star Basketball Game on Saturday at McCook Central Auditorium in Salem. Williams was announced as a part of the team through an announcement released on Monday.
Coaches from Dakota State University, Dakota Wesleyan University and Mount Marty University are coaching the teams that are participating in the event. Williams and the rest of the Class AA All-Stars will kick off the action with a game against the Class A All-Stars at 2 p.m. CT. The winner of that game will play the Class B All-Stars at approximately 3:30 p.m. CT. There will be a dunk contest after the first boys game. The Class AA girls team will be coached by Dakota Wesleyan Head Women’s Basketball Coach Jason Christensen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.